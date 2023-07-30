Pop Singer Ariana Grande And Rumoured Boyfriend Ethan Slater Are Spending Time Apart

Pop singer Ariana Grande and her new boyfriend Ethan Slater are said to be "spending time apart" as he sorts out the details of his ongoing divorce. 'The Way' singer, 30, is reportedly giving 'Broadway' star Ethan Slater, 31, "space" to "work things out" with his estranged wife, Lilly Jay. Grande and Slater reportedly started dating while filming the 'Wicked' movie in England. Filming began in December, with the two said to have spent time together away from work. TMZ citing sources said the two haven't been in the same city for several weeks.

Slater is currently in New York, trying to navigate the end of his marriage with estranged wife, Lilly Jay. The outlet cited sources as saying that Grande and Slater "want to see each other, but that's not in the cards for the immediate future". "Ethan's got a lot to work out with Lilly ... they share a child together" and he "desperately wants to co-parent their baby son".

Slater and Lilly have been talking daily, mostly about their little boy, it quoted sources as saying. Slater filed for divorce from his wife of four years Lilly Jay on Wednesday in New York. Grande broke up with husband Dalton Gomez earlier this year. Slater and Lilly Jay were high school sweethearts, and got married in 2018 -- and welcomed a son together last year.

Earlier in the week, Lilly was quoted as saying that she was heartbroken to hear about Slater's new relationship... and feels he has abandoned his brand-new family. The 'Thank U, Next' singer and Slater's romance was revealed days after news broke that she and husband Dalton Gomez, 27 were divorcing after two years of marriage. Speculation of Grande's separation from her husband came after she was spotted at Wimbledon with no wedding ring on.

