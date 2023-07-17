Ariana Grande And Hubby Dalton Gomez Head For Splitsville Following Two Years Of Marriage

As per reliable sources international singer Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez have officially split. The 30-year old singer and 27-year old real luxury agent spouse 'have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship', as quoted by a source.

The international paparazzo had caught the singer shooting for the on-screen adaptation of 'Wicked' sans her engagement ring and wedding band, leading to tongues wagging.

Earlier in August 2022 too, she was seen in a make-up tutorial without her ring which had sparked off the rumours of separation. But then, the 'Positions' artist had vehemently denied the claims. She shot down the rumours saying, "I'm just not wearing my wedding ring, it's getting cleaned. I'm not getting a divorce before you start, don't."

Later in May 2023, Grande took to Instagram to celebrate the couple's second anniversary. She had posted a picture of her's with Gomez, sharing, "I love him so."

Gomez on his part too had shared some loving images of the couple, earlier on Valentine's Day.

The couple got married in Montecito, California in an intimate ceremony with just 20 people in attendance.

In a quote to the People magazine, a source had stated, ​​"They're a great fit together. Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life."

Prior to the wedding in May 2021, the couple began dating since January 2020 and had announced their engagement 11 months later.

