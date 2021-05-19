Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary, says 'will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them'

Lovato continued: "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."

"This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way," they concluded.

Last year during 'Facebook's Coming Out 2020' event, Demi had revealed that they discovered more about their sexuality while watching the 1999 film 'Cruel Intentions'.

Meanwhile, in the first episode of their 4D series, Lovato interacted with non-binary writer and performer Alok Vaid-Menon. The upcoming episodes will feature Chelsea Handler, Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil among others.