Deepika's 'Chhapaak' to clash with Ajay's 'Tanhaji' and Rajinikanth's 'Darbar'

New Delhi: Two of the much-anticipated movies - 'Chhapaak ' and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' - are set to clash at the box office with both having a release date of January 10, 2020.

Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chhapaak' has been making the right noise among the moviegoers ever since its trailer was dropped a week ago.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', featuring real-life couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol was no less in creating a buzz with its action-packed trailer.

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, confirmed the news of the clash between the movies on his official Twitter handle.

"Clash CONFIRMED: #Tanhaji: #TheUnsungWarrior versus #Chhapaak versus #Darbar [#Hindi]... #AjayDevgn, #Kajol, #SaifAliKhan versus #DeepikaPadukone versus #Rajinikanth", the tweet read.