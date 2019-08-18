Deepika Padukone's 'daddie' quip for Ranveer Singh has fans guessing if she's pregnant

Things got more interesting when actor Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Baba Bhabi is gonna give you one."

Many construed Arjun's comment as evidence that Deepika and Ranveer were on way to having a child.Fans started decoding Deepika's comment, speculating if she was hinting at her pregnancy.

There had been pregnancy rumours about Deepika after her appearance at Cannes film festival earlier this year, too. The session, which Ranveer conducted on Instagram, is no longer visible on his page.

Earlier this year, the actress discussed motherhood in an interview to an international media portal. "It will happen when it has to happen. Motherhood trumps being married. That's what I hear from people who have had children. Of course, it will happen at some point," she had said.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Italy last year.