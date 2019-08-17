Deepika Padukone didn’t tell hubby Ranveer Singh about being cast in 83

Deepika Padukone recently appeared on the cover of International Porter Edit Magazine for their August issue. During the interview she talked about her upcoming project 83 with husband Ranveer Singh.

Deepika went on to reveal that after being cast in the biopic opposite her husband Ranveer as his on screen wife. The film will see Ranveer Singh in the lead role playing Kapil Dev the Indian team Captian while Deepika will be seen playing his wife Romi Dev.

During the interview Deepika said the reason behind not revealing that she had been brought on board was strictly professional. She told Porter, ‘Singh was part of the movie as an actor and she felt like he needs to know from the director that she is her co-star.’

The couple is currently in London working on the upcoming sports drama '83'. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Amrita Puri, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil and Sahil Khattar. 83 will hit theatres on April 10, 2020.