Entertainment

Updated on

Deepika Padukone lashes out at paps, threatens legal action

By Nikita Dalvi

The altercation happened after photogs chased the actor's car

Deepika Padukone lashes out at paps, threatens legal action
Photo: Viral Bhayani

These are testing times for all. And Bollywood has been hit hard. Although celebs and the paps otherwise share a rather amicable relationship, these days both are often seen losing their calm. Especially with the scope of celebrity spotting dwindling, the paparazzi are often seen taking desperate measures to get a few clicks. Something similar happened yesterday evening when Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday were leaving the old Dharma Office in Khar.

Even after getting pictures of both, a few paps chased Deepika’s car thinking she might go to her sasural in Bandra. But, she went to the Taj Lands End hotel for a meeting. When her driver noticed the paps following the car, Deepika's bodyguard got down and had a war of words with the photographers. Few minutes later, Deepika also got out of the car and a heated argument with the photogs. The altercation reached a point where the actor even threatened legal action.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in