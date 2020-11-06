Deepika Padukone lashes out at paps, threatens legal action

These are testing times for all. And Bollywood has been hit hard. Although celebs and the paps otherwise share a rather amicable relationship, these days both are often seen losing their calm. Especially with the scope of celebrity spotting dwindling, the paparazzi are often seen taking desperate measures to get a few clicks. Something similar happened yesterday evening when Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday were leaving the old Dharma Office in Khar.

Even after getting pictures of both, a few paps chased Deepika’s car thinking she might go to her sasural in Bandra. But, she went to the Taj Lands End hotel for a meeting. When her driver noticed the paps following the car, Deepika's bodyguard got down and had a war of words with the photographers. Few minutes later, Deepika also got out of the car and a heated argument with the photogs. The altercation reached a point where the actor even threatened legal action.