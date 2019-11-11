Deepika Padukone falls sick after having 'too much' fun at her best friend's wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been attending their friend's wedding in Bengaluru since past few days and their excitement was quite visible owing to the viral pictures and videos on social media.

Meanwhile, it seems that Deepika did enjoy a lot as she fell sick after the wedding and posted an Instagram story regarding the same. She shared her sans makeup look with a thermometer sticker and wrote "When you have too much fun at your best friend’s wedding."