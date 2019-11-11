Deepika Padukone falls sick after having 'too much' fun at her best friend's wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been attending their friend's wedding in Bengaluru since past few days and their excitement was quite visible owing to the viral pictures and videos on social media.
Meanwhile, it seems that Deepika did enjoy a lot as she fell sick after the wedding and posted an Instagram story regarding the same. She shared her sans makeup look with a thermometer sticker and wrote "When you have too much fun at your best friend’s wedding."
Fans are wishing the Piku actress a faster recovery as she has her first wedding anniversary with beau Ranveer Singh right around the corner i.e. on Nov 14 and we can't afford to see the pretty lady sick.
On the work front, both Deepika and Ranveer will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83 as Kapil Dev and Romi Dev. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2020. Deepika will also be seen in Chhapaak which will release on January 10, 2020.
