Gully Boy lives on: Ranveer Singh steals the show this epic rap at a friend's pre-wedding party

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are just a few days shy from their first wedding anniversary but it seems they are excited for their friend’s wedding way more than this. The couple is currently in Bengaluru attending the wedding and they have stolen our hearts once again.

While Deepika Padukone dazzled in beautiful Sabyasachi outfit during the pre-wedding function, Ranveer won everyone’s hearts with his famous ‘Apna Time Aayega’ rap from this year’s hit Gully Boy.