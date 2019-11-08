Deepika Padukone turns heads in a dazzling Sabyasachi outfit for a friend's wedding

Deepika Padukone never disappoints in an Indian attire and as she dressed up for her friend's wedding in Bengaluru, she stunned everyone in a Sabyasachi creation.
The Padmaavat actress was seen wearing a golden-brown Sabyasachi winter collection outfit which has her favourite hand-made colourful flower embellishes in her friends wedding. The fans couldn't contain their excitement and have been in an awe since the photos are out.
Deepika currently is gearing up for her own one year wedding anniversary with husband Ranveer Singh and we can't wait to see how she stuns us during the celebrations.
On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapak and is also preparing for Kabir Khan's '83 releasing next year.
