Deepika Padukone turns heads in a dazzling Sabyasachi outfit for a friend's wedding

Deepika Padukone never disappoints in an Indian attire and as she dressed up for her friend's wedding in Bengaluru, she stunned everyone in a Sabyasachi creation.

The Padmaavat actress was seen wearing a golden-brown Sabyasachi winter collection outfit which has her favourite hand-made colourful flower embellishes in her friends wedding. The fans couldn't contain their excitement and have been in an awe since the photos are out.