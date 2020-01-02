Deepika Padukone does this to Ranveer Singh - and it's pretty much all of us

Actor Deepika Padukone is on a spree promoting her upcoming movie Chhapaak. Directed by Megha Gulzar, the film is based on the acid-attack survior Laxmi Aggarwal.

In her latest interview, Deepika proved that she is just like a normal housewife. “I sometimes take money from Ranveer’s purse, like any other housewife,” she said.

Deepika also said that she often carries safety pins, needle and thread while traveling with her husband Ranveer Singh as his outlandish dressing style can sometimes lead to hilarious situations.

She narrated an incident on The Kapil Sharma Show when the couple were at a music festival in Barcelona, she was quoted in Mumbai Mirror as saying, “We were at a music festival in Barcelona. Ranveer was doing a weird dance step while in a pair of loose pants. Suddenly, I heard an unusual sound; his pant had ripped. I was sewing his pants while people danced around me.”

The duo who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat, will share the screen in Kabir Khan's 83. Ranveer will essay the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen playing his wife in a cameo. The film is slated for release on 10 April 2020.