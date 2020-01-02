Deepika Padukone’s got baby fever, and these pictures are proof

Deepika Padukone is all set for the release of her upcoming film Chhapaak next week. The actress who didn’t roll out a film for an entire year, has gotten fans excited to see her back in action. Apart from her professional work, it was Deepika’s pregnancy rumours that also raised brows, courtesy the break from work and pictures clicked from different angles showing the illusion of a baby bump.
While Padukone refuted any such rumours, she’s got the baby fever again, and this time we have proof. Deepika was spotted interacting with Lara Dutta’s niece, and fans are in awe of the actress’ banter. Check out the pictures below.
Meanwhile on work front, Deepika is hoping that her cinematic voice can help bring about lasting change in how society perceives acid attack survivors with her latest film Chhapaak. The film based on the life of acid attack survivor-activist Laxmi Agarwal.
It is directed by Meghna Gulzar and also featuring Vikrant Massey, is the second mainstream film to focus on the subject after 2019 Malayalam movie "Uyare" starring Parvathy Thiruvothu.
