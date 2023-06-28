 David Corenswet Officially Announced As The New Superman In James Gunn's DC Universe
He will be the fourth actor to play the superhero in films after Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
Actor David Corenswet will be suiting up as Superman for filmmaker James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy", which marks the start of a new chapter in DC Universe (DCU).

The project, which Gunn and his fellow CEO of DC Studios Peter Safran announced in March, has roped in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan to play Lois Lane, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Corenswet, best known for featuring in two Netflix series "The Politician" and "Hollywood" from Ryan Murphy, beat out the likes of Nicolas Hoult and Tom Brittney to bag the role of Clark Kent aka Superman.

Brosnahan, also known for featuring in "House of Cards", bagged the role of Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane over Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor.

The part was earlier played in movies by Margot Kidder, Kate Bosworth and most recently Amy Adams.

"Superhero: Legacy" deals with the superhero's journey to make sense of both his aristocratic Kryptonian heritage and his small town, midwestern upbringing as Clark Kent.

The film, which Gunn also wrote, has a release date of July 11, 2025.

The project will mark the first phase of the revamped slate for the DCU, which also includes upcoming titles "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" with Andy Muschietti the director, and "The Authority".

