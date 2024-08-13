Danish Sood On Playing Skeet Rifle Shooter In Naam Namak Nisha: 'Drew Inspiration From Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore' (EXCLUSIVE)

Danish Sood is set to enthral the audiences in his new role as Gurbaaz Singh Kahlon, a national-level skeet rifle shooter of the Indian army, in the upcoming Amazon Mini show Naam Namak Nisha. The show also stars Varun Sood, Helly Shah, Karan Vohra, and Roshni Walia in the lead roles.

In an emotional revelation with The Free Press Journal, Danish talked about his inspiration for playing the character of Gurbaaz. He also focused on building a physique that reflected the athletic nature of his character, blending a sporty appearance with the essence of someone from a pind. Speaking about it, he said, "I drew significant inspiration for my shooting skills from Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, a legendary figure in Indian shooting. His journey and achievements in the sport, particularly his silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics, have been a source of immense motivation for me."

He further added, "In addition to this inspiration, I was fortunate enough to learn directly from Shriyanka Sadangi, an international-level rifle shooter. She introduced me to the technical aspects of shooting, including handling various firearms, and emphasized the importance of mental discipline and focus in this sport.”

Danish also shared that his portrayal of Gurbaaz, he resonates deeply with him, as it mirrors his father's unfulfilled dream of serving in the armed forces. He shared, “My father was very keen on joining the armed forces during his school days. He qualified for the NDA examination and appeared for the SSB at AFSB 1 in Clement Town, Dehradun, in 1977 and in Allahabad in 1978. Although he couldn't make it, he later joined the AMC (Army Medical Corps) in Bareilly but decided to leave as he was unsure about pursuing it. When he heard about my role, he was excited and happy, as it's like I'm living his dream on screen."

In preparation for the role, Danish interacted with army cadets, gaining insights into the challenges they face and the dedication required to serve the country. He has immersed himself in the world of military training and sports. “Learning about their (army) lives was eye-opening. The amount of dedication, determination, and selflessness needed is immense," Danish shared.

To authentically portray Gurbaaz Singh Kahlon, Danish went through specialized training in skeet shooting, boxing, and basketball. He further added, "In the show, my character is a national-level skeet rifle shooter. I had a couple of classes for the show, and there are scenes where I showcase my craft. It's quite a difficult sport.”

On the work front, Danish Sood is known for his work in the Netflix series CAT, Jugaadistan, and The Flame Game. He is also a singer-songwriter and audio producer and has composed the track Jaanu Na for Season 2 of Mismatched on Netflix.