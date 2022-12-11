Danish Pratap Sood on his CAT co-star, 'I didn't want Randeep Hooda to feel that I am lacking somewhere'

Danish Pratap Sood |

Danish Pratap Sood is known for acting in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, and web series like The Fame Game and Hostages. The actor is currently seen as Randeep Hooda’s brother in CAT. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

When asked if he believes that CAT is the big ticket in his career so far, Danish shares, “When I auditioned for it, I didn’t know what it was for. The thing that I get the most attracted to is the idea of the show. In CAT, I could offer way more than I did in other projects. After two rounds of audition, I really wanted to do it and I am lucky to have got this part.”

CAT is about brotherhood at the backdrop of drug rackets in Punjab. Danish shares a warm camaraderie with his co-actor Randeep. He gushes, “Randeep is a big actor who is committed to his art. Even on the sets, he was so immersed in his character. I wanted to perform better and not let him feel that I am lacking somewhere. He used to be punctual on the sets and give me feedback on my scenes. And, sharing the screen space with him is just so surreal.”

Talking about his challenges in playing such a heavy role, Danish reveals, “Facing new challenges is something that is part of my identity. I love taking up roles that are not similar to me. I play a drug addict and the peddler but he isn’t a bad guy. I wanted people to be empathetic towards him too.”

When further asked that in the era of social media, how important is marketing yourself, Danish avers, “Honestly, in the beginning, I didn’t understand much of it. It was very confusing for someone who is already looking for work at one point in time. Earlier, it was done for the bigger celebrities but now with OTT and social media has bridged that gap. For an actor, it is really important to showcase the work.”

On a parting note, Danish spills the beans on his upcoming projects. “I have a couple of projects coming up next year. Soon, I’ll be starting a documentary in Benaras. There’s another show which will hit a popular OTT platform next year. Besides these, I am also auditioning and reading scripts,” he concludes.