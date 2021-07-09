Daniel Radcliffe unsure about reuniting with 'Harry Potter' co-stars on 20th anniversary

London: British star Daniel Radcliffe, who rose to fame playing the wizard Harry Potter, says there are no plans at the moment for a "Harry Potter" 20th anniversary reunion.

The actor is sure there would be some celebration to mark the milestone in November, but adds that his work schedule would probably bar him from getting together with franchise co-stars Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, who played Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger respectively, reports aceshowbiz.com.