Daman OTT Release Date: Where To Watch The National Award-Winning Odia Film

Daman OTT Release Date | Trailer

Daman is an adventure film starring Babushaan Mohanty in the lead role. It was released in theatres on February 3, 2023, and it received a positive response from audiences and critics. The film also won the National Film Award in the category of Best Odia Film. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Daman on OTT?

Daman is streaming on AaoNXT. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, "Catch the National Award-winning Odia movie 'DAMaN' streaming exclusively on AAO NXT from 15th October – a must-watch journey of courage and resilience."

Plot

The movie is set in Odisha in 2015 and follows a young doctor named Siddharth who is assigned to work in the state's Naxal-affected areas after completing his MBBS degree. Upon witnessing the poor health conditions of the villagers, he chooses to stay and offer top-notch medical care. The film also depicts Siddharth risking his life to work selflessly when malaria cases surge in the region.

Cast and production of Daman

The film stars Babushaan Mohanty, Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, Manaswini Takri, Ashok Tripathy, Sriharsa Purohit, Karan Kadam, Damaru, Abhay Behera, Sudam Bisoi, Devika Priyadarshini and Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, among others.

Vishal Mourya has directed and written the adventure film with Debi Prasad Lenka. Deependra Samal has produced the movie with JP Motion Pictures, Amara Muzik Odia, and Mentis. Gaurav Anand has composed the music, and Debi Prasad Lenka has edited the film.