Dabangg 3 song 'Munna Badnaam Hua': Salman Khan and Badshah's latest peppy number will make you forget Munni

Salman Khan is back with a bang in his robust and funny cop avatar Chulbul Pandey in 'Dabangg 3' opposite Sonakshi Sinha. As excited as we are, the makers have released the first song from the movie and we cannot be happier.
A song which is not exactly brand new, the ultra popular number by Lalit Pandit, "Munni badnaam hui" (featuring Malaika Arora), has been remade into "Munna badaam hua." and is peppier than the original song. Decorated with Badshah's rap, this new song will stay with you longer than the former.
Featuring 'LoveYatri' actress, Warina Hussain in the lead, Salman will groove himself in the song. Even though we will miss Malaika's flawless dancing and expressions but the new version too sounds promising.
While 'Munni' was composed and written by Lalit Pandit, this one is composed by Sajid-Wajid. Also, the makers retained one of the original singers a.k.a Mamta Sharma along with Kamaal Khan and Badshah for the song.
