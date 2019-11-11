Dabangg 3 song 'Munna Badnaam Hua': Salman Khan and Badshah's latest peppy number will make you forget Munni

Salman Khan is back with a bang in his robust and funny cop avatar Chulbul Pandey in 'Dabangg 3' opposite Sonakshi Sinha. As excited as we are, the makers have released the first song from the movie and we cannot be happier.

A song which is not exactly brand new, the ultra popular number by Lalit Pandit, "Munni badnaam hui" (featuring Malaika Arora), has been remade into "Munna badaam hua." and is peppier than the original song. Decorated with Badshah's rap, this new song will stay with you longer than the former.