Crash Course actor Pranay Singh Pachauri reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan's statement on OTT actors

Pic: Instagram/pranaypachauri

Pranay Singh Pachauri is currently seen in Crash Course. The show is created by Manish Hariprasad, directed by Vijay Maurya and is produced by Owlet Films. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 5 and has been appreciated by the audiences. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about his journey, Pranay shares, “I’m from Noida, born in Lucknow. It’s been eight years and fortunately, this is my 12th project. I have got to work on interesting projects. I don’t have much of a theatre background but I’m into storytelling and writing which fascinated me. It worked for me and pushed me onto acting and directing too. I always wanted to be part of this glitz and glamour world. Storytelling is the most powerful medium.”

When asked if he feels OTT is a boon, he replies, “More than a boon it’s a system. There is an evolution of the system that is happening. Especially in the entertainment industry though films in theatres would rule and still do. In a way it’s a healthy competition. Evolution in cinema should have happened much before, but OTT has taken over the wave.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently confessed, ‘OTT actors ne stars ko unki aukat batla di!’ When asked if he agrees and his take on stardom, he avers, “I think it’s a big distraction, it puts you off track. Stardom is just the by-product. It’s an inflated ego which takes you nowhere. For me storytelling was the reason to be part of this industry. Stardom is insignificant for me. I think whatever world Kareena ma’am has seen, none of us have even touched it. It takes a lot of courage and being down to earth to be able to say that. I feel they are stars in their own rights and they deserve to be.”

Crash Course also stars veteran actor Annu Kapoor. Talking about working with him, he gushes, “I didn’t have many scenes with Annu sir but I have seen him in shows. Working with him was a great learning experience. I feel you learn from him about the craft so much that it adds to your confidence. Technically, very selfishly, we look at him to imbibe all the great nuances that he puts in his performances. You learn little more tricks about the craft.”

Pranay has quite a few projects in his kitty. “I have a show titled Karam Yudh which will premiere digitally soon. I think it should premiere in September. It’s a suspense thriller with Ashutosh Rana. I have signed another film with Excel Entertainment and a film with Vipul Shah. These projects are in the pipeline,” he signs off.