Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Interim Protection To Vivek Oberoi's Business Partner Sanjay Saha’s Mother In Fraud Case

The producer was arrested in October last year for allegedly siphoning off ₹1.55 crore from actor Vivek Oberoi’s firm

The sessions court has refused to grant any interim protection from arrest to Nandita Saha, mother of producer Sanjay Saha, arrested October last year for allegedly siphoning off Rs 1.55 crore from actor Vivek Oberoi’s firm. Oberoi has filed a case against his three business partners for allegedly defrauding him of Rs 1.55 crore.

The actor’s firm, Oberoi Mega Entertainment LLP, authorised chartered accountant Deven Bafna to register the case on his behalf at the MIDC police station on July 19. Saha was arrested on October 3 by the MIDC police.Oberoi claimed that, Saha, Nandita and Nanda are partners in the company and they allegedly siphoned offmoney from the company account for their personal use without intimating Oberoi.

It was claimed that Oberoi invested in the partnership with Saha through his firm. The partnership firm was named as Anandita Entertainment LLP.It was claimed that in February 2021, Anandita Entertainment decided to produce a film along with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which Siddiqui was to be paid Rs 51 lakh.

The funds were transferred by Oberoi’s firm. Oberoi alleged that Saha and his firm used the funds for unnecessary reasons and different purpose.Nandita, fearing arrest, had approached the court for anticipatory bail. Her lawyer sought interim protection till her plea is finally decided. The lawyer pleaded, “Applicant is not concerned with alleged cheating and allegations in FIR. According to her, present applicant is senior citizen and her custodial interrogation for any purpose is not necessary.

Allegations against her are that she received Rs5,00,000 only. But, her actual share is 33.33% in the total amount. She submitted further that, as per clause in the agreement, it was agreed that, for the welfare of the partner etc, an amount of the said firm can be disbursed or given. She submitted further that main accused Sanjay Saha is already in jail and this applicant is ready to cooperate in investigation.

”The plea was opposed by Oberoi’s lawyer Pratik Deora, who also submitted documentary evidence before the court. The plea was also opposed by the prosecution.The court after hearing all sides and referring to all the documents observed: “The amount involved is huge one. Admittedly, the present applicant is partner of firm of Sanjay Saha against whom specific and clear allegations regarding cheating, misappropriation of amount are made. Investigation is in progress. Bail application of coaccused Sanjay Saha who is one of the partner with this applicant is rejected on merits.”