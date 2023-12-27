Bombay High Court Disposes Vivek Oberoi’s Ex-Business Partner’s Plea In Alleged Cheating Case

Bombay High Court | PTI

The Bombay High Court has recently disposed of pleas by Sanjay Saha, former business partner of actor Vivek Oberoi, who was booked for allegedly defrauding the actor of ₹1.55 crore.

Saha and two others had approached the high court seeking quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) against them contending that the same was misconceived and illegal.

A division bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Shyam Chandak disposed of the plea observing that since the chargesheet was filed in the case, the accused could approach the trial court for relief.

Case of alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust

In July, A complaint was filed by the actor’s company Oberoi Mega Entertainment LLP and its authorised Chartered Accountant Deven Bafna against the partners of Anandita Entertainment LLP, Sanjay Pran Gopal Saha, Nandita Pran Gopal Saha, Raadhika Pratap Nanda, and others. The FIR was filed before the MIDC police station against Saha, his mother Nandita and one Radhika for alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The complaint alleged that the accused made him invest in an event and film production firm promising lucrative profits and later used the same money for wrongful self-gain.

The court noted that the police had completed its probe and a chargesheet was filed in the case. “Petitioners therefore are having substantive alternate statutory remedy under the provisions of Criminal Procedure Code before the trial court. By reserving the said alternate remedy, all the petitions are disposed of. All the contentions of both the parties are kept open,” the bench said.