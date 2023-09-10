Cooking Up A Storm With Kailash Kher: 'I Have Never Had Desserts Since Childhood'

I have yet to come across a non-fussy eater like singer Kailash Kher. Or for that matter a person who doesn't eat desserts --Kailash hasn't had one since childhood.

The singer with an unconventional voice, Kailash Kher shares his far-from-conventional diet.

My dietary preference: I am a vegetarian.

First thing I have when I wake up: Water, And the guava that we pluck from our tree in Kailasa studio.

My breakfast is: Organic juice and fruits from my garden in Juhu or our Lonavala farm. I also have dalia or mooli ka paratha / gobi ka paratha and 1/2 cup of chai

My lunch is: Gobi aloo, saag , bhindhi ki sabzi. matar aloo, masoor dal or mixed dal, 9 grain roti and my special rice.

A must with my meals: Anything my staff gets from our kitchen garden or farm.

My evening snack: Aloo pulao or dalia and chai.

My dinner is: Dal and millet (mota anaaj).

My favourite desserts are: I have not had desserts since my childhood.

I keep fit by: I make sure I walk for at-least one hour each day and sit in Padmasana and meditate in silence for an hour in the morning.

Foods I avoid: Anything too cold or hot, too sour or fried and frozen food.

Food I consciously have: Organic greens.

My favourite restaurants in India and abroad: Home cooked food and nothing else.

My favourite cuisines: Indian food.

My favourite beverage : Water and chai

On days I am recording : Go back home to eat.

I can cook : Aloo jeera

My favourite cook in my family and they make the best: My maa, Everything she made was the best. Imagine even after I have had my stomach filled and she would be cooking for our guest etc, I still use to make it to the dining area again pretending to help here and there in order to taste maa ke haath ka khana again, Hahhahaha. Although maa is with God in Devlok, her recipe has been handed down/over to our chefs who does his best to match the taste of her food.

During monsoons I like to have: Whatever is available at home.

My tip to FPJ readers: Don’t eat or drink anything that is too hot or too cold. Try and eat healthy as much as possible.

RECIPE: Aloo Jeera

Ingredients

5 -7 potatoes

Rock salt/ pink salt (as per taste)

1 teaspoon mustard oil

2 to 3 pinch of jeera (cumin seeds)

Pinch of red chilli powder

Method:

1) Pressure cook the potatoes with 2-3 pinches of rock salt/pink salt till 3 - 5 whistles or boil till it’s completely cooked. Drain the water after the potatoes are done.

2) Mash the potatoes well using a fork.

3) Heat mustard oil in a non-stick pan. Once the oil is hot, add jeera and let it crackle

4) Add the mashed potatoes and stir.

5) Add red chilli powder and rock salt/pink salt as per your taste. Stir and remove it from the heat.

6) Best served hot with roti or plain paratha.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)