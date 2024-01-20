Cooking Up A Storm: Actor Prajakta Koli Is Very Conscious about THIS Meal |

My dietary preference: It really depends; if I’m eating food that my nani has made, then I will only eat vegetarian food but if my mama is making lunch, I like non-vegetarian food.

First thing I have when I wake up: A glass of warm water with lemon in it.

For breakfast: I have half fried eggs and I’ll also have a couple pieces of avocado toast with some chili oil on it, it’s my favorite breakfast.

My lunch comprises: Whatever is made at home. Since we are Koris we eat a lot of seafood. So fish and rice is a regular meal.

In the evenings: I have been eating a lot of ragi porridge.

My dinner is: Similiar to lunch. It’s usually rice bhakri (rice roti) with either fish curry, Dal khichdi with chicken or bhindi

My favorite desserts are: I’m not that crazy about desserts, but tothere’s one dessert that I can never say no to -- strawberry cream cake fresh from my friend Pooja Dhingra’s bakery. But other than that I also like Mishti Doi and gulab jamuns.

My fitness regime: Before my workout I usually have a cup of black coffee. There are some days when I feel really pumped to do functional strength training. On other days I want to do yoga. I don’t like going for a jog or for walks or to run around. I like staying indoors.

My favourite restaurants: I will step out to eat either Korean food or Malwani food. For Korean food I love Origami,the restaurant in Powai and in BKC too. I like Sun and Moon for Korean food. Malvani then I recommend Malwan in Thane in Panch Pakhadi and Hemant Lunch Home.

My favorite cook in the family: My parents are wonderful cooks. They are amazing. The fish fry that my mother makes is the best fish fry I have eaten in the world. And the biryanis that my father makes are the best Biryani that I have eaten in the world.

I consciously avoid: I try to avoid maida because it’s not good for health.

For a romantic meal: I’d much rather have it indoors. I love to cook for my partner and I also love it if my partner cooks for me. A simple meal as long as it’s made with love.

On a hot summer day: I like to have a lassi with lots of malai. I love chaas. My guilty pleasure is Vadilals raspberry soda. I am obsessed with naryal paani

During the monsoons: I enjoy having chai and vada-pav. and I make a really mean tomato basil pasta.

Food memories on the sets of Jugjugg Jeeyo; One day they served chicken biryani on the set, I loved it. So did Kiara and Varun. So we kept aside the dabbas that came from home and feasted on it.

Pasta in red sauce

Ingredients

* Penne Pasta 250

*1 teaspoons salt

* 2 tablespoons olive oil

Ingredients for the stir fried vegetables:

* 2 tablespoons olive oil (to saute the vegetables)

* 10 cloves garlic (finely chopped)

* 1 medium sized carrot (diagonally cut into medium sized pieces)

* 1 medium sized red bell pepper (cut into cubes)

* 1 medium sized yellow bell pepper (cut into cubes)

Ingredients for the red sauce:

* 5 to 6 tablespoons Olive oil

* 12-14 cloves garlic ( finely chopped)

* 1 onion ( finely chopped)

* 6 medium sized tomatoes ( made into a puree)

* Red chilli flakes ( as per taste)

* Salt as per taste

* 1-2 tsp sugar

* 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

* Few basil leaves ( torn)

* Parmesan cheese ( grated)

Method to boil the pasta: Boil sufficient water in a big heavy bottomed vessel. Add little salt and 1 tablespoon olive oil . When the water comes to a boil , add the pasta . Gently stir at regular intervals. Boil the pasta on a low flame till the pasta is almost done . Drain out the water. Drizzle about 1 tablespoon of olive oil on the pasta and gently mix . Keep aside

Method to make the stir fried vegetables: Lightly heat 2 tablespoons oil in a non - stick pan. Add crushed garlic and sauté for few seconds. Add the carrots and bell peppers and salt to taste . Saute on a medium flame till the veg-gies are done but crunchy . Keep aside

Method to make the red sauce: Heat oil in a non- stick pan. Add garlic and sauté for a few seconds. Add onions, and saute on a medium flame till the onions are transparent. Add the tomato purée and saute on a low flame for 8 to 10 minutes. Add salt, sugar, chilli flakes and Italian seasoning. Cook till the sauce thickens a little. Once the sauce is ready , add the kept aside pasta , stir fried vegetables and basil leaves . Gently stir and simmer for a few minutes . Sprinkle some grated Parmesan cheese on top and serve hot.