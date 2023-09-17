Who Is Vrishank Khanal? Meet Prajakta Koli's Fiancé

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 17, 2023
Social media influencer and YouTuber-turned-actress Prajakta Koli got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Vrishank Khanal recently in the US
Prajakta and Vrishank have been dating each other for nearly 12 years and they often share mushy photos with each other on social media
Prajakta's boyfriend is an advocate by profession. He pursued a law degree from DY Patil College of Law in Navi Mumbai
Vrishank was born in Hyderabad on June 27, 1993, and is the only child of his parents
He reportedly works in American multinational company Morgan Stanley as manager of their Legal and Compliance department
According to several media reports, Vrishank's net worth is Rs 20 to 30 lakh
Prajakta and Vrishank were introduced to each other by their mutual friends during their college days in Mumbai
