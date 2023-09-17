Prajakta Koli's Mushy Pics With Fiancé Vrishank Khanal

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 17, 2023
Actress Prajakta Koli got engaged to her boyfriend Vrishank Khanal on Sunday
Originally a Youtuber, who goes by the name 'Mostly Sane', Prajakta has been dating Vrishank for the past 12 years
The two began dating when they were in college back in 2011
Their entire social media is filled with mushy pictures of each other
A couple that does skincare together, stays and slays together!
Prajakta and Vrishank are often seen enjoying exotic vacations
The two are very much in love and are now ready to take their relationship to the next level
Prajakta and Vrishank are also quite close to each other's families, and the latter, who is from Nepal, is often seen spending time with the former's parents
On Sunday, Prajakta and Vrishank took their fans by surprise as they announced their engagement
The couple is yet to share the date of their wedding with their followers
