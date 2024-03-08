Controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav Booked By Gurugram Police For Assaulting Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern

Photo Via Instagram

Controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been booked by Gurugram Police on Friday evening after he attacked another he attacked another YouTuber Sagar Thakur (Maxtern) in the city. A video of the assault had gone viral on social media earlier in the day.

According to reports, the police filed an FIR against Yadav at sector 53 Gurugram under IPC sections 147, 149, 323, 506.

Earlier in the day, Maxtern alleged Yadav assaulted him. Following the claim, a video of the incident has surfaced on the internet in which the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner can be seen hitting Maxtern, along with a group of men.

Warning: Strong language. Discretion advised.

Full-Kalesh b/w You tuber Elvish Yadav and Real Maxtern yesterday night (With Audio) pic.twitter.com/s8DMjB1qOV — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 8, 2024

In the video, Yadav can be seen entering a room and heading straight towards Maxtern and before he could do anything, the former began punching and kicking him, and the other men too joined him.

Elvish and his gang can be seen throwing Maxtern on the floor and abusing him, while also continuously throwing punches and slaps at him.