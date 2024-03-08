 Controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav Booked By Gurugram Police For Assaulting Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentControversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav Booked By Gurugram Police For Assaulting Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern

Controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav Booked By Gurugram Police For Assaulting Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern

The police filed an FIR against Yadav at sector 53 Gurugram under IPC sections 147, 149, 323, 506.

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been booked by Gurugram Police on Friday evening after he attacked another he attacked another YouTuber Sagar Thakur (Maxtern) in the city. A video of the assault had gone viral on social media earlier in the day.

According to reports, the police filed an FIR against Yadav at sector 53 Gurugram under IPC sections 147, 149, 323, 506.

Earlier in the day, Maxtern alleged Yadav assaulted him. Following the claim, a video of the incident has surfaced on the internet in which the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner can be seen hitting Maxtern, along with a group of men.

Warning: Strong language. Discretion advised.

In the video, Yadav can be seen entering a room and heading straight towards Maxtern and before he could do anything, the former began punching and kicking him, and the other men too joined him.

Elvish and his gang can be seen throwing Maxtern on the floor and abusing him, while also continuously throwing punches and slaps at him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav Booked By Gurugram Police For Assaulting Sagar Thakur Aka...

Controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav Booked By Gurugram Police For Assaulting Sagar Thakur Aka...

Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals Getting Blacklisted In Casting Circle After He Rejected Brahmastra:...

Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals Getting Blacklisted In Casting Circle After He Rejected Brahmastra:...

Marathi Actress & Sameer Wankhede's Wife Kranti Redkar-Wankhede Gets Death Threats From Pakistan

Marathi Actress & Sameer Wankhede's Wife Kranti Redkar-Wankhede Gets Death Threats From Pakistan

Pradhana Vizha 2024 Celebrates The Best Of Indian Entertainment In Singapore; Kattradhu Kadhal Wins...

Pradhana Vizha 2024 Celebrates The Best Of Indian Entertainment In Singapore; Kattradhu Kadhal Wins...

Parineeti Chopra Is NOT Pregnant, Actress Is 'Enjoying' Her Married Life With Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra Is NOT Pregnant, Actress Is 'Enjoying' Her Married Life With Raghav Chadha