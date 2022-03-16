'Consulted a trauma expert': Amaara Sangam opens up about her role in Ajay Devgn's 'Rudra'

Actress Amaara Sangam, who was recently seen in Ajay Devgn's 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness', says that she would love to headline a show soon and wants to keep doing good work with good people.

In an exclusive interaction with the Free Press Journal, Amaara opens up about her 'exciting' role, the experience of shooting with prosthetic makeup and what kind of projects she is looking for in the future.

Even though Amaara had a scene with Ajay in 'Rudra', the actress did not get a chance to work with him directly due to scheduling issues. "We shot separately but knowing that a star like him was in the show helped me prepare and do my best. I believe he would have been wonderful to share screen space with. Maybe another day another project," Amaara shares.

ALSO READ Raashii Khanna reveals why acting in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness was a risk

Talking about the superstar, Amaara adds, "I had prosthetic makeup on so couldn’t step out of my vanity to even be on set when he was on. But I know from the second-hand information from crew members that he was giving time to his craft and making it look effortless. It was reassuring to know that an actor at his level also works on his craft."

In the show, Amaara plays Shehnaz Daruwala, a Parsi young mother of an infant. The actress spills the beans on her character and adds that it was exciting for her as an actor to take on such kind of role. "She is very naive, loving, and easily trusting. Her child and husband are the center of her world. And her trauma response is to freeze, which is extremely relatable because far too many of us have the same response to trauma experience. My character had to express a lot through eyes and body without dialogues. I won’t say it was challenging but exciting."

Advertisement

Amaara further shares that she consulted her sister who is a character analyst and trauma expert to prepare herself for the role. "I studied trauma responses and the physicality of it. I had to scream and project with a gag in my mouth so I practiced having it in my mouth. In the process of preparation, I learned a lot about trauma and found a relatable emotional graph with my character," the actress explains.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Elaborating on the things that she learned during the shoot of 'Rudra', Amaara states, "Ajay sir has a unique style and keeps to that. That is what makes him stand out. That’s what I learned from him. Knowing your style and continuously working on my craft is the way I would like to progress in my career."

Asked about her experience of shooting with prosthetics for the first time and whether it was challenging, Amaara says, "It was not difficult but it needed a different process of preparation. It was important to know how my physicality would change as a character after being tortured for x number of hours. I would practice talking with a gag in my mouth and tell the prosthetic artist to have a frozen tear. Those little details may or may not be captured on camera but they made my performance what it is."

The actress says she has a huge appetite for work. Talking about the kind of roles she wishes to perform in the future and the actors she would like to work with, Amaara shares, "Can’t name just one as I want to keep doing good work with good people. But I wish I could have shared the screen with Irfan Khan sir."

"Also, female characters today are being written with so many layers so most characters excite me. I just want to keep working on a varied range of roles and have bigger chunks of influence in the story. I would love to headline a show soon. It just takes someone to place their trust in you because I am confident I can deliver above expectations," Amaara signs off.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 02:21 PM IST