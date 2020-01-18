‘Confidence makes anyone beautiful’

What is your definition of beauty?

Beauty doesn’t just have one definition. I feel like confidence is what can make anyone feel beautiful. That may be the confidence of wearing a bold lip shade or doing something different with your hair. It all depends on the person and I don’t think anyone else should really have a say when it comes to each individual’s idea of beauty.

What are the must-haves for you when it comes to getting a look?

Perfect lip liner and lip shade.

What are the make-up trends you follow?

It hasn't been long since I have dipped my toes into the world of make-up but staying true to what I have always done - the no make-up look - has to be my go to trend.

Name five things you always carry with you in your bag.

My phone, my wallet, my keys, my 25o2 Patakha lipstick and a perfume bottle!

With different roles you have to sport different make-up, so do you give your inputs?

It’s an experience! A beautiful one, to be honest. There may be times when I may not be so sure but going back to what I always say, confidence is key. As long as someone is confident, it will look amazing.