 ‘Comfortable is Boring’: Priyanka Chopra on Shah Rukh Khan having no plans to enter Hollywood
The Citadel actress gracefully justifies her statement and talks about her Hollywood Journey.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
Priyanka Chopra | Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming sci-fi thriller series, Citadel. The actress recently visited the SXSW studio, where she had a brief conversation with the host.

From moving to the USA to Shah Rukh Khan’s comment about not pursuing Hollywood, they had a fun conversation for sure. She said that the Pathaan actor’s POV feels ‘boring’ to her.

At the venue, the Quantico actress spoke about her cinematic journey and how she went on to achieve big things in Hollywood. On being asked about the hesitation of several Indian stars to aspire to Hollywood, she said, "Many Desi actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, have said, ‘Why should I go into Hollywood when I am comfortable here?'"

When the interviewer asked about her strengths that led to her successful Hollywood career, she was quick to react by saying, "Comfortable is boring to me."

article-image

"I ain’t arrogant" - Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, who is known for her down-to-earth nature, then clarified her statement by saying, "This doesn’t mean I am arrogant. I am rather confident and well aware of my actions when I walk onto the set. I don’t need approval from executives. I wish to give auditions and work. When I walk into some other country from my country, I avoid carrying the tag of success that I achieved there."

PeeCee feels that ego isn’t bigger than a job. With her head held high, she says, "I am highly professional, and people around me will tell you the same. That’s what makes me proud."

The Bajirao Mastani actress also showed gratitude toward her father. He was a military worker and taught her basic values and also said that she should never take things for granted. With this mindset, the actress worked hard and built a long-lasting legacy.

When the actress got her break in Hollywood

It happened eight years ago when Priyanka decided to settle in the US and create a career in Hollywood. She finally got her to break through an American TV series called Quantico that aired in 2017. Her Bollywood debut in "Baywatch’ opposite Dwayne Johnson brought her immense popularity in American cinema.

Priyanka Chopra will soon appear in Citadel, helmed by the Russo Brothers. In this sci-fi series, you will witness Nadia Sinh in the role of a spy, pulling some cool stunts. It is expected to stream on Prime Video starting April 28.

