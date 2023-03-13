Oscars 2023: Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, other celebs hail RRR, The Elephant Whisperers' Academy win

In a massive feat for India, the country won two Oscars at the prestigious 95th Academy Awards held in Los Angeles.

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' won an Oscar under the Best Original Song category for 'Naatu Naatu'. On the other hand, Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant Whisperers' lifted the trophy for the Best Documentary Short Film.

As soon as the awards were announced, celebrities and netizens back in India erupted with joy and showered the winners with congratulatory wishes and much-deserved appreciation.

Celebs react to RRR, The Elephant Whisperers' victory

Among the first ones to react to the victories was Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who congratulated the team of 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' on emerging triumphant against competitors from across the globe.

Alia Bhatt, who is also a part of 'RRR' could not put her joy into words as 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar.

Hrithik Roshan tweeted, "Such a historic, proud & happy moment for Indian Cinema at #Oscars95".

'RRR' star Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi was overjoyed at RRR's win.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, "This is the year of Indian cinema".

India at Oscars 2023

While 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' won two Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards, Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes', which was nominated under the Best Documentary Feature category, lost to 'Navalny' by a whisker.

The Oscars this year was even more special as Deepika Padukone became only the third Indian celeb to make it to the presenters' list at the coveted platform.

Deepika introduced 'Naatu Naatu' singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to perform the chartbuster live on stage and the performance was met with a standing ovation.