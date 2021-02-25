Code of Ethics, 3 tier self regulation: Check out new guidelines for digital media, OTT platforms

Amid widespread concerns about issues relating to digital contents both on digital media and OTT platforms, Union Ministers Prakash Javdekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday laid out the rules to regulate the content on these platforms.

Highlighting the concerns and the imperative need for an appropriate institutional mechanism, a conscious decision was taken by the government that the issues relating to digital media and OTT and other creative programmes will now be administered by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting but the overall architecture will be under the Information Technology Act, which governs digital platforms.

