Citadel Failure: Amazon CEO Demands Answers After Spending ₹2000 Crore On Priyanka Chopra's Spy Series

Priyanka Chopra in Citadel | YouTube

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in the spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden. The show, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, mostly received poor reviews from the viewers and critics.

According to various media reports, Amazon reportedly spent $250 million (Rs 2,000 crore) on Citadel, which failed to impress the audience. It also failed to crack Nielsen's top 10 list of most streamed shows this year in the US.

A media report has now stated that those who are familiar with the matter’ have said that Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has asked for a detailed budget analysis for the streaming platform's big shows, including Citadel.

This comes at a time when Amazon is reportedly preparing to lay off tens of thousands of employees. The report further stated that Amazon also has a deal with Priyanka, which hasn’t amounted to much either.

The first season of Citadel was supposed to cost $20 million per episode, and run for eight episodes. However, only six were aired. Also, Joe Russo has been appointed director for each episode of the show’s second season in order to avoid some of the production hassles of the first season. He will reportedly be paid $25 million for the gig.

Meanwhile, Citadel's Italian spinoff has finished production, and the Indian spinoff, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, is currently being shot.

Citadel premiered on Prime Video in April. It follows the downfall of a global spy agency. Priyanka and Richard star as two former spies attempting to piece together their pasts and regain their strength to take on the Manticore crime organisation.

It was created by Russo Brothers. The series also features Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and more.