Cirkus trailer launch: Ranveer Singh on comparisons to Shah Rukh Khan's Circus, 'It feels great to be associated with the stardom of King Khan'

The cast and crew of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming directorial venture launched its trailer in Mumbai on December 2. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The Free Press Journal was present at the event.

An elated Ranveer shares, “Cirkus is a family entertainer and it is coming at a time where we need family entertainers. It is meant for the family audience and it is for them to forget worries and enjoy themselves in a festive season.”

While welcoming himself to Rohit’s comedy-verse, he gushes, “I want to do Cirkus 2 as well besides Simbaa 2. Rohit and his family have been making the most loved comedy films since last 15 years. It’s like a dream come true for me to do a comedy with Rohit sir and genius talents like Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and other senior actors. Rohit sir made me wear khakee for the first time in my career and now it is time for me to do some comedy. We both even sell noodles in style. When I went to shoot for an ad to Hyderabad, I prepared myself to perform the best since I had to impress Rohit sir. I wished to work with him in a film and he gave me Simbaa.”

Rohit also hinted at Ranveer's entry in the Golmaal franchise too. He adds, “I loved Ranveer’s energy on the sets. His dedication towards performing a particular role. He is hard working and gets into skin of the character. I remember, while we were shooting for Simbaa, he was amidst his marriage preparations but he shot for 20-hours a day and wrapped up the film in time. Whoever works with him, he becomes their favourite.”

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan started with a show called Circus on Television. When asked if Ranveer will create the same magic as SRK, he avers, “It feels great to be associated with the stardom of King Khan. I had desired to be an actor by watching his films since childhood. His contribution to Indian cinema is one of its kind. He is my idol. If I could even match one per cent of what he did, my life would be fulfilled.”

Pooja, who is collaborating with Rohit for the first time reveals, “It’s been a long time waiting and I am so excited. Cirkus has been a family production. However, Ranveer and Rohit sir have worked before but me being a new entrant, I felt at home.”

Jacqueline, who is also joining hands with Rohit for the first time too, shares, “I feel whoever is working with Rohit, it is like a dream in making. For any actor, it is on the wish list to work with Rohit Shetty. His films are not only larger than life, he also shoots them larger than life. We had so much fun working on the film.”

Cirkus will release in theatres on December 23.