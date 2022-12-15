Cirkus star Ranveer Singh says, 'Rohit Shetty’s films are made for the big screen'

Ranveer Singh |

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Cirkus has got the entire town buzzing with anticipation. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Rohit Shetty it is set to hit screens on December 23. The main cast of the film along with Rohit as well as Varun Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulbha Arya, Vrajesh Hirjee, Anil Charanjeett, Vijay Patkar, Siddharth Jadhav and Tiku Talsania recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Ranveer Singh with Rohit Shetty on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show |

With double the entertainment and fun, this forthcoming weekend promises to be a laugh riot like none other as the atrangi team of Cirkus met Kapil Sharma along with his quirky mohalla. The Cirkus special episode promises to be a laugh riot along with some surprising revelations.

In the midst of a fun conversation, Kapil complimented Ranveer saying that even when he plays just one character in the film then too he carries double the amount of energy and now with Cirkus everybody will get to witness Ranveer twice with a double role in a single film where he gets electric shocks.

Further, Kapil jokingly asks Ranveer if he gave an audition for the role or experimented in real life with the electric wires.

Ranveer reveals, “Rohit sir made me rehearse the scene way before we started shooting, to perfect the reaction of a person getting electrified. We rehearsed so much that our scenes look very natural and are not overdone. It is not a situation where you can take real-life experience and perform. One can’t just go and grab an electric wire to understand the reaction (laughs). I have tried to do it in my way and there are a few special effects added by Rohit sir to make it look more real.”

Complementing Rohit’s filmography, Ranveer adds, “Rohit sir’s films are made for big screens and one can witness the visual spectacle through Cirkus. The film will surely leave everyone in splits.”

The episode will air this weekend.