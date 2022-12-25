Christmas 2022: From Urvashi Dholakia, Shefali Jariwala to Ishita Dutta Sheth, Asha Negi and more, celebs reveal their festive plans

Urvashi Dholakia, Shefali Jariwala | Shefali 's Pic: Instagram/shefalijariwala

Christmas is all about sharing love and joy. The Free Press Journal asks celebs about their favourite time of the year.

Ishita Dutta Sheth



“Vatsal (Sheth) and I had planned to go on a trip for Christmas and New Year this time but we couldn't do it because of our work commitments. So, we will celebrate the festival in Mumbai itself with our close friends and family. I remember as a child I used to write letters to Santa Claus and my father then got me gifts from my list and gave them to me on Christmas day. I used to be just so excited to open the gifts and check what all I’ve got!”

Urvashi Dholakia



“My mom and dad used to take me to see Santa Claus. We used to go to my father’s friend’s place to celebrate Christmas. I enjoyed seeing them decorate the Christmas tree and their home with beautiful lights. I still remember all of that so clearly. It was a fun childhood when Christmas was around. And when I grew up, Christmas was all about parties and as I grew older, work became priority. But this year, I’m planning to go back with my mother to see Santa (laughs). I’ve told her, ‘I’ll take you, but you will show Santa to me!’ I want to relive those memories with her.”

Asha Negi



“I've taken off from work this Christmas and I am holidaying with my family and friends in Amsterdam till the New Year. Things were so simple back when we were in school. We had a Christmas break and we treasured every second. Our school even used to give us cake and chocolates, and these are the unforgettable memories of the festival that I have.”

Delnaaz Irani



“Usually, we have a family get together or friends coming over. But this year, Percy (Karkaria) is tied up with a couple of events so I might just step out with a few of my friends for dinner. We will be celebrating in a small way. The fondest memories I have of Christmas are from my school days. I studied in a Catholic school and there used to be a week full of celebrations. There would be Santa Claus coming in and giving gifts to the kids. We also used to have Christmas carols, so it would be really wonderful. Everything would be lit up and I used to really enjoy it. There used to be cake and good food. I had Catholic friends who used to get amazing goodies and I used to be like a total feast.”

Shefali Jariwala



“This year, I would really like to go to Mount Mary to light a candle. I do that every year if I’m in Mumbai. Attending a very close friend’s Christmas party is also an annual tradition. My fondest childhood Christmas memory is sitting on Santa’s lap and receiving gifts. There used to be a lot of excitement.”

Dalljiet Kaur



“Every year, I celebrate Christmas with Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani and the entire Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon team. We mark this festival by sending gifts and goodies to the less privileged children. This year too, we’ll be doing something like that. I also have plans with my son Jaydon.”

Charu Asopa



“We are celebrating Christmas at home this year because I am shooting and it will be too hectic to go out. I have got us a Christmas tree and a Santa Claus and we all have decorated the house very nicely. I haven’t really celebrated Christmas much in life, but I want my daughter Ziana to have beautiful memories related to all festivals, and hence, we are celebrating it this year.”

Aniruddh Dave



“I think having my family together would be a great idea. I’m hosting a celebration and my family is flying down later to join me. Christmas in Goa has always been special, even New Year’s Eve, baaki toh kya hai, tareekh hi badal rahi hai... It’s just that the coming year should be better than the previous.”

Seerat Kapoor



“Christmas always spreads such a joyful atmosphere. Because of the surge of Covid cases, it's important to avoid large gatherings. This year too, I will spend my Christmas with near and dear ones. Holidays for me are best spent with family, friends and great food. I’m looking forward to a ton of catching up, some cocoa and binge-watching heartfelt holiday movies with my loved ones.”

Mitaali Nag



“I would like to be Secret Santa for my mother. I wish to gift her a new house as our existing house needs some repairs! I am taking my little one to a celebrity Christmas bash happening at a mall, which is being hosted by one of my friends from the industry. It’s a half day event and I am excited to be a part of it.”

Sahil Salathia



“I am in Mumbai this time, and I am looking forward to spending time with my friends. Christmas is all about fun, family, friends, food and décor. My family lives in Jammu so I am I am going to be with my friends. In my building they have put up a massive Christmas tree so it’s very festive all around and I think Christmas is a feeling more than anything. My best Christmas was when I was in New York two years ago. I don’t think any other city in the world does Christmas better than New York City. It’s insanely festive.”