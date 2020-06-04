Chris Trousdale of popular boy band Dream Street dies of coronavirus, aged 34

Chris Trousdale, a member of popular boy band Dream Street, has died with reports saying he succumbed to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

He was 34 years old.

His manager Amanda Stephan, without mentioning coronavirus, put out a statement that read: It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June, 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness. He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world. Although it felt like he belonged to us all, the family is requesting that you respect their privacy at this time of grieving. Should you wish to make a donation in his honour, please give to ASPCA.