Chris Trousdale of popular boy band Dream Street dies of coronavirus, aged 34

Chris Trousdale, a member of popular boy band Dream Street, has died with reports saying he succumbed to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
He was 34 years old.
His manager Amanda Stephan, without mentioning coronavirus, put out a statement that read: It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June, 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness. He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world. Although it felt like he belonged to us all, the family is requesting that you respect their privacy at this time of grieving. Should you wish to make a donation in his honour, please give to ASPCA.
While the statement has said undisclosed illness, UK tabloid Daily Mail claims he succumbed to coronavirus after contracting it from a relative. His former bandmate Jesse McCartney said he died of complications from the coronavirus, Variety magazine reported.
“Chris, in my opinion, was the most popular among us, who had a way of drawing every eye to what he was doing on stage. As an incredibly trained dancer, he would pick up an entire dance number in a matter of minutes; something that would take the rest of us days. I truly envied him as a performer. We were a part of something people never get to experience in an entire lifetime at the tender ages of 12 and 14. Although we were a band for only 3 years, at that age, it felt like a lifetime and we built a real brotherhood. In later years, we would grow apart as our lives would take different turns, but I would often reflect on our early days together and think about how exciting it all was. My deepest sympathies go out to his mother whom I know cherished him dearly. RIP Chris. I’ll never forget your smile,” McCartney wrote in his Instagram profile.
Trousdale was also an actor who began his career on the stage at 8, doing a tour of “Les Miserables” with Ashley Tisdale and the Broadway production alongside Lea Michele. After DreamStreet’s breakup, he went on to make episodic television appearances on shows like “Shake It Up” and “Austin & Ally.”
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)