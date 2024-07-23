Choti Sarrdaarni Actor Mahir Pandhi ATTACKED By Goons In Mumbai, Shares Shocking Video Of Damaged Car & Broken Glass

Television actor Mahir Pandhi, best known for his role in the daily soap Choti Sarrdaarni, informed his fans in the late hours of Monday that he was attacked by goons in Mumbai. He shared a shocking video of his damaged car and questioned if the city was safe for locals anymore.

Mahir took to his Instagram stories on Monday night to share a video in which his car can be seen damaged and the rear view mirror broken. He also shared another window in which the entire window of his car can be seen shattered.

Revealing that the violent act took place on Monday morning, Mahir wrote, "So today I was attacked by two random goons in broad daylight. They tried to break the windows (almost managed to) and broke the side mirrors."

"No, this wasn't road rage as nothing of that sort happened. This was a genuine attempt to vandalise and maybe more or attempted robbery," he added.

He went on to say, "Yes, the police are helping. But, is Mumbai safe?"

It is to be noted that Mahir purchased his brand new car in March this year. He had even shared a video on social media flaunting his swanky new Mahindra Scorpio, which he welcomed home along with his mother.

"Everything just makes sense, the hardwork pays off and you know it’s all worth it when you see your mother happy with those teary eyes. Special not only because it’s my first,but because my loved ones were there. They understand me, they value my happiness and they are always there to support me," he wrote.

At present, Mahir is seen playing the role of Digvijay aka DJ in the popular family drama, Vanshaj. After being missing in action for quite some time now, the actor is set to re-enter the show in a bid to seek vengeance.

He has also been a part of Ektaa Kapoor's web series, Bebaakee.