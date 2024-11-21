Chinmayi Sripaada Criticises Absence Of Sai Pallavi From Amaran & Rowdy Baby Posters, Gets TROLLED As Netizens Say They Are 'Fan-Made'

Popular playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada criticised the absence of actress Sai Pallavi from success posters of 2018 film Maari 2's song Rowdy Baby and from the recently-released film Amaran. Calling Sai one of the most talented female celebrities, Chinmayi expressed shock over the actress not being a part of the posters of big projects.

The Rowdy Baby poster shared by Chinmayi features only the lead actor Dhanush. He is seen sporting an all-black look from the song, playing a guitar. On the other hand, the poster of Amaran featured actor Sivakarthikeyan as Indian Army veteran Major Mukund Varadarajan.

Along with the posters, she wrote, "One of the most talented and beloved female artists in the South will still not find space in a success poster, shoulder to shoulder with a man. Rowdy Baby was what it was also because of the trippy vocals of Dhee. Anyway."

Netizens troll Chinmayi for sharing fan-made poster

However, soon after she shared the post on X (formerly known as Twitter), fans pointed out that the poster of Rowdy Baby is fan made and it was not shared by the makers officially. They also shared the official poster which featured both Dhanush and Sai.

Chinmayi was also trolled for not checking facts before sharing posts on social media. A user wrote, "Fact check before you embarrass yourself."

Reacting to the user, Chinmayi wrote, "I first saw that poster in the official accounts of the team. That image is here on Twitter and it was widely circulated - MANY spoke about how Sai Pallavi is absent as well. This should have been an update much later. Doesn't make a difference to the talent of the calibre of Sai Pallavi anyway."

Slamming Chinmayi another user commented, "You just want to jump on every opportunity to defame others, mostly men."

Chinmayi is quite active on social media and she often makes headlines for her views on various issues. She has also been subjected to a lot of abuse on social media since she spoke out for the #MeToo movement and named some prominent figures in the Tamil film industry who exploit women and attempted to engage in sexual misconduct with girls.