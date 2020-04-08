Chills and thrills: Watch these 'horrex' films filled with horror and sex at your own risk!

Whether Bollywood or Hollywood, horror and sex have always been recurring themes at the movies. Audiences lap up the sex and sexuality in horror films, along with blood and violence galore. Here’s a list of 20 horror films filled with deadly daayans, dangerous monsters and more…

Vampyres

Two mysterious women lure various passers-by to their rural mansion in the English countryside. Here they hold them captive in order to feed on them to satisfy their insatiable thirst for blood.

Ragini MMS

Said to be based on the real-life story of a Delhi girl and her MMS scandal, this one is on the lines of Paranormal Activity. It revolves around a couple who go to a secluded house in a forest to spend a weekend together, and have a horrible experience. Apart from the chills, it contains some steamy intimate scenes as well.

Jennifer’s Body

A school girl named Jennifer becomes the victim of a satanic virgin sacrifice made by a rock band to attain fame. However, the whole ritual goes wrong and turns Jennifer into a hungry flesh-eating monster. She must now feed on men to get stronger, even as her nerdy best friend tries to put a stop to her killing spree.

Nurse 3D

Abby Russell, a beautiful, dedicated nurse with a sinister side, has a secret life in which she targets and punishes dishonest men. She lures cheating men to their brutal deaths and exposes them for who they really are.

Raaz 3

Replete with smooching scenes and more, it is higher on erotica than horror. The story revolves around Shanaya, an actress at the height of her success. She also has a passionate affair with a handsome director named Aditya (Emraan Hashmi). This all ends when a younger actress, Sanjana (Esha Gupta) enters the film industry and comes into the spotlight. Shanaya turns to black magic…

Harvest Lake

A group of friends embark on a trip into the forests of Indiana but their lives are changed when they encounter an unknown presence in the local lake which wants them… They fall under the seductive influence of a libidinous, otherworldly presence that threatens to change their lives forever.

Ragini MMS 2

The film begins where the previous film ended. Ragini since that incident has been at Thane Mental Asylum and even there she has been disturbed by the ghost of that house where she went. Meanwhile Ragini's MMS tape has gone viral - along with rumours of the house's haunted nature, where the MMS was filmed. This catches the attention of a sleazy director who decides to make a movie on the haunting. He signs an ex-porn star, Sunny Leone and decides to shoot the movie in the same house where the MMS was recorded…

Horny House of Horror

The film features three drunk buddies on their way home from a baseball game. They decide to visit Shogun, a notorious brothel in suburban Japan. What the three men do not know is that the prostitutes plan to sexually torture the three men instead…

Alone

An official remake of a Thai movie with the same name, the film is about a pair of conjoined twins who get operated and one of them dies. The deceased twin then returns to haunt her surviving sister. With a high sex quotient and scary scenes, this one works mainly for its erotic packaging.

Dahshat

From the infamous Ramsay Brothers, this film revolved around a mad scientist, who transforms into a bloodthirsty monster every night, thanks to an experiment gone wrong. This one has some eye-popping elements such as a grave robber stealing cadavers, an unfaithful husband, a laboratory full of caged animals and steamy seduction.

Bandh Darwaza

A Ramsay Brothers film, it opens in the ruins of Kali Pahari (Black Hills, a decrepit complex of caves). It introduces the vampire Neola, a Dracula-like creature who sleeps in a coffin by day, and transforms into a bat at night to hunt humans from the neighbouring villages. He craves a steady supply of human blood, and a supply of fresh young women so that he may seduce them and spread his evil seed.

Knock Knock

Two young women show up at the home of a married man and begin to systematically destroy his idyllic life. This home invasion film for the social media generation makes you think twice before offering warmth and shelter to a stranger on a dark and stormy night.

Purana Mandir

This Ramsay Brothers film opens with a scene of 200 years ago, with the royal procession of Raja Harimansingh, stranded near the Kali Pahari. The Raja is concerned because his daughter Princess Rupali has disappeared near the lair of the devil-worshipper Samri. The princess wanders into the ruins of an old fortress and is captured and tortured by the villainous Samri. His mesmerises his victims apparently sucking out their life force through the eyes, causing their natural eyes to be replaced with demonic white shades. During this process, Samri's eyes gleam blood red...

Nina Forever

The film centres around Holly who loves Rob and tries to help him through his grief. However, that is easier said than done as they have to contend with Rob’s dead girlfriend Nina, who comes back, bloody and broken, every time they have been intimate!

Purani Haveli

The film opens with a young couple Raja and Rita driving through a dense forest at night. Tired and sleepy, they decide to stop for the night, and find a haveli (mansion) nearby. At night, they are attacked by a horrible monster. An old man Narendra suddenly appears, a bit too late but eventually traps the monster in an underground cage and attaches a cross to the latch to keep him from escaping… but the reign of terror hasn’t ended.

1920

This Vikram Bhatt film incorporates horror and sex. Inspired by the 1973 Hollywood horror film The Exorcist, the plot revolves around the events surrounding a married couple living in a haunted house in the year 1920.

Peelers

In a small town, Blue Jean is the owner of a strip club that grieves the death of her boyfriend Lucas. Deciding to sell the club she is promoting a farewell night for clients. Four Mexican workers come to the bar to celebrate the oil they found in a coal mine but they do not feel well. When they go to the restroom, they turn into bizarre creatures, wreaking havoc…

Piranha 3D

A sudden underwater tremor sets free hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish. Now an unlikely group of strangers must come together to stop themselves from becoming food for Lake Victoria, Arizona’s lethal new residents.

All Cheerleaders Die

A rebel girl signs up a group of cheerleaders to help her take down the captain of their high school football team, but a supernatural turn of events thrusts the girls into a different battle…

The Love Witch

The film’s lead character is a modern-day witch who uses spells and magic to get men to fall in love with her with disastrous results. It is a tribute to the 1960’s Technicolor thrillers.