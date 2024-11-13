 Children's Day 2024: Director Amole Gupte On Why India Lacks Cinema For Kids
Amol Gupte, former chair of the Children’s Film Society, discusses the scarcity of children’s films in India

CJ DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 08:19 PM IST
Q. Why do you think India makes so few films for children?

A. I am appalled by the scarcity of films for children. I’ve been working with children with a single-minded passion. I’m devoted to working for children’s rights and creating content that benefits them. Making films for and about them is essential to my commitment to providing a better life for our country’s children.

Q. So what ails the children’s film genre?

A. Nobody has really cared to make films for children in this country. The Children’s Film Society of India (CFSI) has hundreds of films dating back to 1968. While CFSI is doing its best, it will take time to see more children’s films. I’ve faced health issues, which slowed down the process, but we’re still trying our best.

Q. What about the commercial factor?

A. Filmmakers fear the limited reach of children’s films, similar to someone in Kolhapur thinking their airport is the largest. We must move beyond narrow thinking. If Shekhar Kapur thought that way, Masoom would never have happened, nor would Sandeep Sawant’s Shwaas.

Q. So, what’s the way forward?

A. For children’s films to make an impact, we need an educated audience. Directors like Buddhadeb Dasgupta and Shilpa Ranade have made high-quality children’s films for CFSI that have traveled widely. The main issue is distribution, as well as the obsession with the 100-crore club. Who will fund a quality children’s film without an A-lister? A-listers have no interest in children’s films; they would rather perform inappropriate dance moves that children end up imitating on reality shows.

Q. Do you consider the Krissh series a good option for children?

A. The superhero concept is imported. I prefer Chota Bheem because it comes from our mythology. The urban middle-class audience has access to the best children’s films from abroad. So, who’s left to care about Indian children’s films?

