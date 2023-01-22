Chhatriwali actress Rakul Preet Singh reveals, 'As a kid I used to believe that one could get pregnant even if they would kiss'

Rakul Preet Singh | Pic: Instagram/rakulpreet

Rakul Preet Singh is currently seen in Chhatriwali. The film, which premiered on ZEE5 on January 20, has received a lukewarm response. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress after its trailer had launched. Excerpts:

How happy are you about Chhatriwali?

I am very happy with the response that we received after the release of the film’s trailer. Before the trailer release you have a little nervous energy.

It’s a relevant subject that children need to know at the school level. Your take?

Absolutely, it’s a relevant topic and it is essential to drive to this conversation at the right time from the school level. Today, sex education is very important because when we started this film it was then we realised that only 7 per cent of people use protection, which is very less for the population that we are. Also, sex education is important because it otherwise affects the health of women. There are miscarriages and abortions. The physical and mental trauma that the body goes through is huge. Thus, it’s so important to educate men and women both from the right time, and the right way.

Sex is a biological need. Why do people not come out in the open and discuss sex with children in India?

I don’t know why people don’t discuss sex openly. We have made this film in which we show that talking about sex and sex education are two very different things. We are not talking about sex. The safety measures are important to know so it doesn’t harm your health, even not to avoid sexually transmitting diseases like HIV. There is a need to educate everyone. But why people don’t wish to talk we wouldn’t know this.

What is the weirdest thing you heard in your childhood days?

A lot of kids even in high school used to believe that one could get pregnant even if they would kiss. I used to believe that for a while.These are myths that have to be broken about sex education. If the right education is imparted they will know the facts

The film’s trailer shows a pinch of comedy, but it also has double meaning dialogues. Your comment?

There is nothing sleazy in this film. There will be nothing that will make you uncomfortable and we haven’t sensationalised the situation. Everything that the audience will see goes in a flow. You can consume it with family audiences. Not one scene has been placed that is like making a sex comedy or just grabbing eyeballs. It is an entertaining and light film but also has an important message. Nothing awkward is shown. Showing something explicitly on-screen and talking about sex education are two different things. I myself don’t believe in the first one. Nothing is crossing the line.

Your parents must have taught you the basics. At what age did you discuss sex with your parents?

I had sex seminar when I was in the 9th grade. I was awkward and shy then, but that is the whole problem. Books have reproductive organs but as society we are failing to get into conversation about the topic. We need to educate youth so they can take measures and their health doesn’t get affected.

What are your forthcoming films?

I have two films in Tamil, one of them is S Shankar’s Indian 2. It’s a dream come true to work with Shankar sir. Then there are two films in Hindi. I can’t speak about these films. I am left with songs for the film.

Lastly, what do you have to say through this film?

I am hoping this film is received well. It’s an easy way to learn about sex in an educational manner through these conversations. It’s important even for men to truly take care of their partners.