Chhatriwali actress Rakul Preet Singh on sexual health, 'I have educated friends and family out of my own experiences'

Rakul Preet Singh at the trailer launch of Chhatriwali

Rakul Preet Singh will soon be seen in Chhatriwali. On January 6, the film’s team launched its trailer. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the film will premiere on a digital platform on January 20. The Free Press Journal was present at the do where Rakul spoke to the media. Excerpts:

What made you choose this project to headline?

For me, it’s not about the subject of Chhatriwali being bold and the fact is that the entire conversation around it is not bold. It is as normal as it can be. I believe when we can talk about skin health, mental health and emotional health in public, then why not sexual health? The tagline of the film says ‘Ye chapter optional nahin, compulsory hai’ and actually, this is the only thing which isn’t optional.

Prachi Shah, Sumeet Vyas, Rakul Preet Singh, Satish Kaushik

What are your thoughts on schooling sex education?

I feel sex education is highly important. It is the need of the hour. There are certain things that you believe in real life but if they come in the form of a script, it just stamps the whole belief system. Chhatriwali isn’t preachy at all, rather it will stir a conversation about the importance of sex education.

I strongly believe that through our films, no one has really spoken about women’s sexual health. However, makers have dealt with the subject of abortion and the ill-effects of how it traumatises a woman mentally, emotionally and physically. I felt so connected with the film. We as kids read many things as a part of our curriculum and there was a reason for it.

Rakul Preet Singh with co-star Sumeet Vyas

Do you think that talking about sexual health is still a taboo?

It should start from our own houses. I feel parents should be open-minded and discuss sexual health with their kids. If someone hits puberty at the age of 13, so biologically that person is an adult so they should be aware of sex education, about how the human body really functions. I feel, the more we normalise it, the more normal it will be.

How conscious are you with sexual health in real life?

I am totally aware and conscious. I have even educated friends and family out of my own experiences. I feel this is how we humans are. This is how society gets evolved by sharing the information with multiple people. It is basic humanity.

Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas with director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar

Do you feel in India that sex is only considered as a pleasure for men only?

Sex conversations are a taboo in our country and it is largely because I feel women aren’t even aware that they are empowered with the right to speak and that’s what our film does, it creates awareness. It’s a two-way street. I hope we aren’t living in a patriarchal society where only men command and women follow.