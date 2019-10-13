Chef Gordon Ramsay's 'ripped' body at 52 takes internet by storm

Los Angeles: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay left his followers swooning as he showed off his rippling muscles in a topless photograph The chef wowed fans as he posed on the beach in nothing but his running shorts and trainers, reports mirror.co.uk.
Recently, the 52-year-old had received as much attention for his well-chiselled body as he has for his sweary kitchen outbursts. Sharing it on Instagram, the dad-of-five wrote: "Wishing all the athletes the very best of luck for #kona @ironmantri today, crossing the line for me was one of the most exciting feeling ever !"
Ramsay's fans were way more interested in him. One said: "Gordon out here looking more shredded than the meat he slices." Another wrote: "chef you're so sexy..." "Hello hottie," a user commented. And one said: "Looking mighty fine Mr Ramsey."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)