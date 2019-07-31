'MasterChef' Gordon Ramsay called ‘inhuman’ for hunting goat on television

MasterChef Gordon Ramsay known for his savage behaviour on shows, recently started a new series called ‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted’. The celebrity chef has received backlash for hunting a goat on screen.

Gordon Ramsay in the episode can be seen hunting a goat, and then cooking and eating it with berry chutney and a salad. It upset many viewers and animals lovers, who asked PETA to take action against the act on National Television. Gordon shot for the episode in New Zealand where his co-host, Chef Monique Fiso asked him to kill a mountain goat.

Gordon was highly dissed at by Twitter users who termed him 'inhuman' and asking to raise voice against trophy hunting. Users even pointed out that this could encourage trophy hunting even more. Take a look: