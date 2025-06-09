'Cheap Invasion Of Privacy': Netizens SLAM Paps For Sneakily Recording Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina's Intense Conversation

Rumoured lovebirds of B-Town, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, were spotted attending actress Sonam Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Sunday night, but while at it, the two seemed to be having a rather serious conversation. However, the paps decided to zoom in their cameras and record the moment, and this, according to netizens, was blatant breach of their privacy.

A video of Khushi and Vedang is now doing the rounds on the internet in which the two can be seen engaged in an intense conversation, and some users online also wondered if they were having an argument. But what really upset the netizens was how the paparazzi zoomed in their cameras on the rumoured couple and captured a private moment, without their knowledge.

"You guys are going to the lowest low now! This is disgusting. Its their personal life leave them alone! (sic)," a netizen commented, while another wrote, "This is some very cheap level of invading a person’s privacy!! Shame on you (sic)."

Both Khushi and Vedang twinned in black as they attended Sonam's birthday bash in the city. While Khushi looked cute in a black dress with a white cross-back, Vedang kept it casual in a black shirt and jeans.

Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and others also attended the birthday bash.

Meanwhile, Khushi and Vedang made their acting debuts with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies back in 2023, and they have reportedly been dating since then. The two are often spotted taking vacations and enjoying dates together, and Vedang is a part of every intimate gathering of the Kapoor family.