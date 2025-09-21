Chaos At Aditya Rikhari Noida Concert: Two Young Girls Get Into Physical Fight With Woman, Crowd Intervenes – VIDEO

The singer is set to perform next on Sunday, September 21, at Dayal Gateway in Lucknow, followed by shows on October 4 in Dehradun and October 11 in Pune.

Who Is Aditya Rikhari?

Born in Mumbai, the singer is renowned for blending traditional Indian musical elements with contemporary pop and folk sounds. He first gained recognition with his debut track Tu Kahan and has since built a loyal following with his soulful voice and emotionally resonant songwriting, firmly establishing himself as one of India's most promising independent music talents.

Aditya made his Bollywood debut with the song Jaana Samjho Na in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri. The track was a remake of his own 2022 hit of the same name.

Recently, he sang Sunn Mere Yaar Ve from Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's recently released film Param Sundari.