Chaos At Aditya Rikhari Noida Concert: Two Young Girls Get Into Physical Fight With Woman, Crowd Intervenes – VIDEO

Singer-songwriter Aditya Rikhari recently performed in Noida on Saturday, September 20, at the International Trade Expo Centre, performing his hit tracks Sahiba, Humdum, and Samjho Na, among others. However, mid-performance, chaos erupted among fans when two young girls got into a physical fight with another woman.
Chaos At Aditya Rikhari's Noida Concert
A video went viral on social media showing two young girls brutally attacking a woman during the show. The clip initially shows one girl hitting the woman while the other tries to intervene. Minutes later, the second girl also began attacking the woman. Soon after, the crowd intervened in an attempt to stop the fight.
Check out the viral video:
FPJ Shorts
PESB Recommends Northern Coalfields CMD B Sairam As Next Chairman Of Coal India Ltd Ahead Of Prasad’s Retirement
Mumbai News: ₹116 Crore Development Works In Colaba Stalled, BJP Leader & Ex-Corporator Makrand Narwekar Allege
'Dal Lake Is The Identity Of This Place': J&K LG Manoj Sinha During 'Swachta' Drive Under 'Sewa Parv'
Centre Not Imposing Any Language On Any State: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan