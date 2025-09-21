 Chaos At Aditya Rikhari Noida Concert: Two Young Girls Get Into Physical Fight With Woman, Crowd Intervenes – VIDEO
Singer-songwriter Aditya Rikhari performed in Noida on Saturday at the International Trade Expo Centre, performing hits like Sahiba, Humdum, and Samjho Na. Midway, chaos broke out when two young girls started physically attacking a woman. A viral video shows one girl hitting her, followed by the second, before the crowd rushed in to stop the brutal fight.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
article-image

Singer-songwriter Aditya Rikhari recently performed in Noida on Saturday, September 20, at the International Trade Expo Centre, performing his hit tracks Sahiba, Humdum, and Samjho Na, among others. However, mid-performance, chaos erupted among fans when two young girls got into a physical fight with another woman.

Chaos At Aditya Rikhari's Noida Concert

A video went viral on social media showing two young girls brutally attacking a woman during the show. The clip initially shows one girl hitting the woman while the other tries to intervene. Minutes later, the second girl also began attacking the woman. Soon after, the crowd intervened in an attempt to stop the fight.

Check out the viral video:

article-image

The singer is set to perform next on Sunday, September 21, at Dayal Gateway in Lucknow, followed by shows on October 4 in Dehradun and October 11 in Pune.

Who Is Aditya Rikhari?

Born in Mumbai, the singer is renowned for blending traditional Indian musical elements with contemporary pop and folk sounds. He first gained recognition with his debut track Tu Kahan and has since built a loyal following with his soulful voice and emotionally resonant songwriting, firmly establishing himself as one of India's most promising independent music talents.

Aditya made his Bollywood debut with the song Jaana Samjho Na in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri. The track was a remake of his own 2022 hit of the same name.

Recently, he sang Sunn Mere Yaar Ve from Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's recently released film Param Sundari.

