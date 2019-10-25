Change that Golden Company s**t: 'GoT' actor Pilou Asbaek says, Euron must marry Cersei

London: "Game Of Thrones" star Pilou Asbaek has urged author George RR Martin to rewrite the fate of his character.

The 37-year-old actor was seen as Euron Greyjoy in the fantasy drama.

Now, the actor has asked the author for a happily-ever-after with Cersei Lannister (essayed by Lena Headey), who was pregnant with his child at the time of her death. Euron died after a duel with Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in the final season.

The actor shared his grievances in a video released to mark the acceptance of an Esquire Spain trophy at the Men of The Year Awards, reports thesun.co.uk.

"I'm in Madrid to receive another award for that delicious romantic comedy we starred in, lovely memories. I've texted George RR Martin suggesting him to change that Golden Company s**t for those golden rings," he said.

"The books should end with our wedding, saying yes over two marvellous elephants, ideally. George seems not to be online. Would you mind phoning him? And what about tweeting that I was and will always be the love of your life? I miss you. Yours, Pilou. Please do it for your salty boy, blondie," he added.

He, then, turned his attention to Coster-Waldau.

"You need to clarify in public (that) I was the one who killed you, not the f***ing brick. Please, seriously, come on. Confirm it on Twitter, or in your next interview, I don't give a s**t. Oh, by the way, I received the golden hand replica, and you were right: what a feeling! It feels so good, why were you complaining so much on set? It's great to have a golden hand! Besides that, I'm pretty cool man. Right now I'm in Spain, the most beautiful place in the world," he said.

David Benioff and Dan Weiss brought alive the world of "Game of Thrones" on the small screen in 2011, and it has been a ride full of drama, action, betrayal, murder, mystery, hope and scares since then, making it a global phenomenon. The show aired in India on Star World.

On the surface, the show, based on Martin's novels, comes across as a thrilling quest to the coveted Iron Throne. But it also stands for complicated political gambits, scheming and the backstabbing nature of people and finding love in troubled times.

The show was named as the Best Drama Series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony this year.