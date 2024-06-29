 Chandu Champion Writer Sumit Arora Recalls Writing The Film With Kabir Khan, Says We Want To Break The Set Pattern Of Biopics (Exclusive)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentChandu Champion Writer Sumit Arora Recalls Writing The Film With Kabir Khan, Says We Want To Break The Set Pattern Of Biopics (Exclusive)

Chandu Champion Writer Sumit Arora Recalls Writing The Film With Kabir Khan, Says We Want To Break The Set Pattern Of Biopics (Exclusive)

Writer also recalls meeting Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar

Rohit BhatnagarUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Sumit Arora |

In the past, sports dramas haven’t done well at the box office but Chandu Champion did surpass as a great biopic based on the life of an athlete. Jawan fame writer Sumit Arora, who has penned Chandu Champion feels that the film is apart from the ordinary biopics.

As a writer, when asked that how did he go about the script, he shares, “I remember, when Kabir Khan narrated me the script, I could sense the excitement since it’s an incredible story. It wasn’t about a particular sport, it was about the dream of a child to do something with his life. Often the circumstances boggle down but it is about being able to make it. So, this was the core drive for me while writing for it. We wanted to capture that never give up attitude for the audiences.”

Biopics are formulaic and have a set screenplay. Sharing further on striking a right balance between telling a real-life story and not glorifying it, he states, “Generally, all such sports biopics root for that one big trophy in the climax. We kept the narrative non-linear and story runs in the flashback at the police station, where Kartik’s character goes to file a complaint with his son. I wanted to break the monotony of writing format.”

Sumit Arora and Kabir Khan

Sumit Arora and Kabir Khan |

On a concluding note, Sumit recalls meeting Murlikant Petkar and his family. “It was surreal to meet the man himself. He is very simple, humble and sweet man, who doesn’t have any air about of what he has achieved so far. I and Kabir did many zoom calls with him during covid. Kabir, of course, met him way before I met him. He was also there at the screening.”

Read Also
Chandu Champion Actor Kartik Aaryan Consoles Little Girl Who Got Emotional While Meeting Him, Says...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chandu Champion Writer Sumit Arora Recalls Writing The Film With Kabir Khan, Says We Want To Break...

Chandu Champion Writer Sumit Arora Recalls Writing The Film With Kabir Khan, Says We Want To Break...

Cooking Up A Storm With Raghubir Yadav: I Strive For Precision Just As I Do With My Roles

Cooking Up A Storm With Raghubir Yadav: I Strive For Precision Just As I Do With My Roles

Rising Singing Star Maahi Talks About His Musical Aspiration And Father, Singer Shaan

Rising Singing Star Maahi Talks About His Musical Aspiration And Father, Singer Shaan

Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Weekend Ka Vaar Par Shivani Bhi Hot Lag Rahi Hai,’ Says Naezy As Creator...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Weekend Ka Vaar Par Shivani Bhi Hot Lag Rahi Hai,’ Says Naezy As Creator...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Itna Dukh Toh Usko Bhi Nahi Hua Jisko Divorce Diya,’ Says Ranveer Shorey For...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Itna Dukh Toh Usko Bhi Nahi Hua Jisko Divorce Diya,’ Says Ranveer Shorey For...