Chandu Champion Actor Kartik Aaryan Consoles Little Girl Who Got Emotional While Meeting Him, Says ‘Roti Kayko Hai'; Netizens React To Heartwarming Video

Actor Kartik Aaryan is busy promoting his recently released film Chandu Champion. He attended a special screening of his film, organized for a few school kids in Mumbai. In a video uploaded by the paparazzi, Kartik was seen waving to school children who had watched his flick Chandu Champion with their instructors at the movie halls. Meanwhile, Kartik spotted a girl sitting in her seat, weeping.

After the movie, he met his young fans, among which one cried upon seeing him. In a sweet gesture, Kartik consoled the schoolgirl and put a twist on his dialogue from the film to bring a smile to her face. In the video, he is seen consoling her to stop crying and says, "Roti kayko hai (Why are you crying?).

As soon as the children spotted him, they began to wave hands and racing towards him. Fans appreciated his sweet gesture and wrote their message to the actor on social media. One of them wrote in the comments section, "He is so humble and down to earth."

Another commented, "Kartik Aryan love you brother."

"Mujhe bhi milana hai itne acha hero," another comment reads.

Several users dropped heart emojis in the social media post. Take a look at some comments here:

Chandu Champion is based on the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. It also stars Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The biographical sports drama film is directed by Kabir Khan, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Chandu Champion released on June 14, 2024, and is having a consistent run at the box office.

On the work front, Kartik will be next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Reportedly, he is also in talks with Sooraj Barjatya for the role of Prem in an upcoming movie. Also, Kartik has Aashiqui 3 lined up in his schedule.