 Kartik Aaryan's Mother Mala Tiwari Reveals She Wants A 'Doctor Bahu' (VIDEO)
Watch this mother-son duo on The Great Indian Kapil Show' this Saturday. The episode will air on Saturday at 8 p.m. on Netflix.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show (TGIKS) is all set to welcome Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and his mother, Mala Tiwari.

On Wednesday, the makers shared the promo for the upcoming episode, promising a blast of comedy and entertainment. In the clip, Kartik says, "I have never been as nervous as I am today."

The host, Kapil Sharma, responds, "That's because your mom might say something." Kartik's mother then says, "I will speak the truth and nothing but the truth."

Kapil adds, turning towards the audience where Kartik's father and sister are sitting, "Hearing this line, Kartik's father's lips dried up, hoping she doesn't say anything about him."

Kapil then asks Mala Tiwari, "Is Kartik stubborn?" She replies, "Very stubborn." Kapil further inquires, "Does he spend more or less?" to which the mother of the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor said: "Spends more".

The video continues with Kapil commenting, "But he is an engineer." Mala replies, "We had to push him to be an engineer." Kartik interjects, "Say something positive."

Kartik's mother then expresses her wish for a doctor as her daughter-in-law. The snippet also shows Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover appearing on stage as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, respectively.

The makers captioned the post, "The ultimate Champion Kartik Aaryan and his mother Dr Mala Tiwari are here for a blast of comedy and entertainment. Watch this mother-son duo on The Great Indian Kapil Show' this Saturday." The episode will air on Saturday at 8 p.m. on Netflix.

